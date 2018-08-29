  • Vehicles in two neighborhoods targeted by thief

    FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police have released a photo of a man they want to talk to in connection with several car break-ins in Findlay Township.

    Purses and guns were stolen from locked vehicles in the Sun Ridge and Imperial Point housing plans during break-ins back in January, police said.

    Within the past week, more vehicles were targeted in those same housing plans.

    Neighbors are taking action to ensure the safety of their property.

