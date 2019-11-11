PITTSBURGH - Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and many restaurants in the Pittsburgh area are honoring active-duty and retired personnel with free food.
Most restaurants do require proof of military service. Here is a list of restaurants where veterans can dine for free or receive a complimentary item:
Applebee's: Active-duty and retired military can receive a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu.
Bob Evans: Active-duty and retired military can receive a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu.
See the full list in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
