  • Veterans Day 2019: Restaurants honoring vets with free meals

    By: Mike Larson – Managing Editor

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11, and many restaurants in the Pittsburgh area are honoring active-duty and retired personnel with free food.

    Most restaurants do require proof of military service. Here is a list of restaurants where veterans can dine for free or receive a complimentary item:

    Applebee's: Active-duty and retired military can receive a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu.

    Bob Evans: Active-duty and retired military can receive a complimentary full-size entree from an exclusive menu.

    See the full list in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

