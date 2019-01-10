Via Airlines announces nonstop service from Pittsburgh to three destinations

PITTSBURGH - Another new airline is coming to Pittsburgh International Airport.
At an event Wednesday afternoon, Via Airlines announced flights from Pittsburgh to Hartford, CT, Memphis, TN, Austin, TX and Birmingham, AL.
Flight Schedule:
- Hartford: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday starting July 22.
- Memphis: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday starting June 25. The Memphis flight also offers connecting service to Austin, Texas.
- Birmingham: Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday starting April 11.
A new year, a new flight! Historically it’s been tough to get to/from medium-size cities like Birmingham, Memphis, Austin, and Hartford. CEO @ChrisCassotis pic.twitter.com/pB4KmbY8zA— PIT airport (@PITairport) January 9, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Snow showers, falling temperatures Wednesday
- Chicken tenders spill on highway, police warn drivers not to pick them up
- Young brother, sister killed in house fire identified
- VIDEO: Roommate accused of stealing winning $10M lottery ticket
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}