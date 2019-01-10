  • Via Airlines announces nonstop service from Pittsburgh to three destinations

    PITTSBURGH - Another new airline is coming to Pittsburgh International Airport.

    At an event Wednesday afternoon, Via Airlines announced flights from Pittsburgh to Hartford, CT, Memphis, TN, Austin, TX and Birmingham, AL.

    Flight Schedule:

    • Hartford: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday starting July 22.
    • Memphis: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday starting June 25. The Memphis flight also offers connecting service to Austin, Texas.
    • Birmingham: Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday starting April 11.

