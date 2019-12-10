ROCHESTER, Pa. - Vice President Mike Pence sat down with Channel 11’s Aaron Martin during his visit in Pennsylvania to speak about the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, among a number of topics.
“Today’s announcement is just one more step in what Democrats have been doing for the last three years, trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election. I think the people of Pennsylvania see through it and I think the American people see through it," he said.
Pence also talked about the importance of Pennsylvania in the race for the White House in 2020, the steel industry, and the likelihood that both he and President Trump will be on the ballot in November 2020.
