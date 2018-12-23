  • Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for clues, and the person responsible, for a deadly shooting overnight in Homewood.

    ShotSpotter alerted officers to the intersection of North Lang and Felicia Way around 1:30 a.m.

    That's where they found Shanon Williams, 23, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died.

    We're working to learn more from investigators.

