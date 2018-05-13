0 Victim identified in fatal crash on 10th Street Bypass; mother, 3 kids in stable condition

PITTSBURGH - One person was killed and four were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Downtown Pittsburgh Saturday.

The crash happened on the 10th Street Bypass.

Police said that bystanders, including an off-duty fireman, performed CPR on the driver of one of the vehicles while emergency responders rushed to the scene.

The driver, who collided with an SUV after another SUV crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled, was pronounced dead while at Allegheny General Hospital.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Michael Markilinski, 61, of Crescent, Pa.

The mother and her three children, including a baby, were inside the SUV that rolled over initially. Police said the mother is in stable condition at UPMC Mercy, while her children are also in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The driver of the other SUV was not injured.

The bypass was closed until 9 p.m.

