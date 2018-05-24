Victim in deadly crash in Lawrence County identified

NEW BEAVER BOROUGH, Pa. - The victim in the deadly head-on crash in Lawrence County has been identified.
Just before noon Tuesday, a car driven by Perry Dubois of Ellwood City traveling north smashed into the front of a flatbed truck carrying a load of bricks on Route 18 in New Beaver, near the intersection with Wilson Circle.
The car ricocheted about 100 yards into a nearby field.
Dubois was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.
Hazmat crews were called because the truck’s gas tank ruptured.
