  • Victim in deadly crash in Lawrence County identified

    NEW BEAVER BOROUGH, Pa. - The victim in the deadly head-on crash in Lawrence County has been identified.  

    Just before noon Tuesday, a car driven by Perry Dubois of Ellwood City traveling north smashed into the front of a flatbed truck carrying a load of bricks on Route 18 in New Beaver, near the intersection with Wilson Circle.

    The car ricocheted about 100 yards into a nearby field. 

    Dubois was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the truck was not injured. 

    Hazmat crews were called because the truck’s gas tank ruptured.

     

