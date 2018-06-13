The man who died in a Washington County fire last month has been identified.
Joseph Watkins, 57, was found in the basement of his West Finley Township home on May 7 after an intense fire destroyed the building.
County Coroner Tim Warco said Watkins was identified through forensic DNA analysis, but a cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.
