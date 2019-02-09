Victim in January hit-and-run dies of injuries

PITTSBURGH - A man has died after being struck during a hit-and-run in Pittsburgh last month.
According to the Allegheny County medical examiner, John Kulinski, 75, was rushed to the hospital after being struck on Arlington Avenue in the South Side Slopes on Jan. 23.
He died Friday.
Channel 11 is working to find out if police have any suspects in Kulinski's death.
