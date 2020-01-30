Victim who was badly burned in Westmoreland Co. explosion talks to Channel 11

Nearly two weeks after an explosion and fire at a Westmoreland County garage, one of the badly burned victims is out of the hospital and at home.
The explosion happened Jan. 17 at a business called Fleet Services that repairs tanker trucks.
Fire officials told Channel 11 the roof of the building collapsed about 20 minutes after the explosion.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including Shawn Wilson.
Channel 11′s Melanie Gillespie sat down with Wilson today to talk about his recovery, and what he remembers from that day.
“It was just a normal day at work. We were doing everything by the books, and then next thing you know, one thing triggers another and you’re surrounded by fire,” said Wilson.
Wilson said he was working on the tank and moments later he was enveloped by flames.
“It threw me and my coworker, and I just remember getting up and flames here, and I’m running trying to cover my face. Imagine a giant fireball, and you’re stuck inside and don’t know which way to go," Wilson said.
All four workers inside made it out of the building, but Wilson and his coworker were badly burned. He said he thought he wasn’t going to make it to the hospital.
“I thought I was gonna die,” said Wilson. “My life is over, I’m leaving a wife and two kids behind.”
Wilson has second and third-degree burns covering parts of his body. He had to undergo skin grafting surgery, and his family created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for medical bills.
