A video that shows officers trying to detain a man has been shared on Facebook thousands of times.
The video doesn’t show the entire incident, but it does show an officer smashing a man's head on a floor inside a house, several times.
Tonight on 11 at 11 Michele Newell will explain what the police department is saying about the incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police issue warning after bobcat spotted in Allegheny County community
- 13 truckers help police save suicidal man
- Mother takes to social media to warn others of dry drowning
- RAW VIDEO: Amazon can deliver to your car
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}