UPDATE (2:12 p.m. Friday) Police sources tell Channel 11 there is video now in the hands of law enforcement that shows Antwon Rose firing a weapon in the drive-by shooting that occurred in North Braddock just minutes before Rose was shot by a police officer in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

District Attorney Steven Zappala confirmed to Channel 11 that video evidence was recovered from the scene of that shooting in North Braddock.

Channel 11 asked the attorney representing the family of Antwon Rose about the empty gun clip that police sources told us was found on Rose after the shooting. The attorney said that has no impact on this case, since the officer shot a teenager as he was running away.

UPDATE (1:24 p.m. Friday) District Attorney Stephen Zappala said he expects East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld to be interviewed today.

He said the case is being expedited.

UPDATE (11:47 a.m. Friday) Channel 11 just spoke over the phone with Officer Michael Rosfeld's attorney. According to the attorney, no decision has been made about when Rosfeld will talk to the Allegheny County police.

UPDATE (11:31 a.m. Friday) Protestors are leaving the Allegheny County Courthouse in silence without talking to District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

UPDATE (11:05 a.m. Friday)

Channel 11 has confirmed that Antwon Rose had an empty gun clip in his pocket at the time of the shooting. Two guns were found in the vehicle that Rose ran from.

Rose was not armed with a weapon at the time of the shooting, according to Allegheny County Police.

UPDATE (10:58 a.m. Friday)

A small group of protesters are sitting on the floor outside District Attorney Stephen Zappala's office inside the Allegheny County Courthouse.

UPDATE (3 A.M. Friday)

Traffic is flowing again in both directions of the Parkway East after protesters cleared the highway.

UPDATE (2:45 A.M. Friday)

All protesters have been cleared from the Parkway East.

Our crews saw at least one woman being arrested.

UPDATE (2:15 A.M. Friday)

Officers are now moving in wearing riot gear.

UPDATE (1:15 A.M. Friday)

Demonstrators have brought pizza onto the parkway. Many are still standing in the road.

UPDATE (12:45 A.M. Friday)

Pennsylvania State Police have told protestors to clear the roadway by 1 a.m because the road will be re-opened.

UPDATE (11 P.M. Thursday)

Protesters tell our crews that they are planning to work in shifts throughout the night.

Channel 11 asked police if they will be intervening or stopping the demonstration, and there was not a clear answer.

UPDATE (10 P.M. Thursday)

Police are asking drivers to avoid driving the Parkway East in the Forest Hills/Wilkinsburg area, as well as Ardmore Boulevard.

UPDATE (9 P.M. Thursday)

Protesters have now spilled onto the Parkway East.

Traffic has been forced to stop because people are in the road.

UPDATE (8 P.M. Thursday)

A large crowd has gathered in Forest Hills, causing some intersections to be closed.

UPDATE (6 P.M. Thursday)

Rosfeld worked for the University of Pittsburgh for more than five years and had just left in January of this year.

The school won't release any other details about his work.

There was no answer at Rosfeld’s home Thursday afternoon, but his neighbors told Channel 11 they were surprised and shocked by his actions.

A Pittsburgh law firm is now representing Rosfeld.

UPDATE (5:30 P.M. Thursday)

The East Pittsburgh police officer who fatally shot an unarmed teenager has been identified as Michael Rosfeld.

He was sworn in to the department just hours before the shooting, but has worked for several police forces, including the University of Pittsburgh.

UPDATE (5 P.M. Thursday)

A statement has been released on behalf of the Borough of East Pittsburgh Mayor, Council and Police:

We are profoundly saddened by the death of Antwon Rose. This is a tragic loss for his family and friends as well as for our community as a whole. We offer our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rose’s family and friends, the residents of East Pittsburgh and all those affected by this tragedy.

This is a very stressful time for our community. We are seeking truth and answers but the process takes time. We hope that everyone can respect this process. We will get through this together as a community.

We have confidence in the Allegheny County Police and District Attorney’s Office and we will be transparent with any and all information that they need during the investigation.

At this time, we ask for the public to be patient and respectful of their fellow neighbors as the investigation continues to move forward.

UPDATE (4:55 P.M. Thursday)

Sen. Bob Casey released a statement concerning Antwon Rose's death:

“I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of Antwon Rose. I grieve with them, and the communities of East Pittsburgh and the Woodland Hills School District. I am disturbed by what I saw on the video, and I have numerous questions about exactly what happened and why. A thorough investigation is necessary. Antwon’s family has a right to answers.”

UPDATE (4:30 P.M. Thursday)

Esther L. Bush, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, issued a statement concerning Antwon Rose's death:

"It is with great sadness and rather unfortunate that I need to address yet another senseless act of violence against a young African American man whose life was cut short. I can see no justification for someone being shot three times in the back when running away, clearly posing no immediate threat. "We have learned that Antwon was a good student, taking AP courses and volunteering in his community. He had dreams and plans for his future that will never come to fruition. The Urban League extends its heartfelt sympathy and support to Antwon Rose's family and community. We extend our deepest condolences."

UPDATE (2:57 P.M. Thursday)

State Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a statement concerning Antwon Rose's death:

"The death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose is a tragedy. I hear the outrage of the people in East Pittsburgh. The case is being investigated by Allegheny County police and the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office. Under Pennsylvania law, I do not have jurisdiction to investigation this matter unless I receive a referral from District Attorney Zappala. The loss of any young life is deeply painful, and I expect local law enforcement to give this the thorough investigation it deserves."

UPDATE (2:15 P.M. Thursday)

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of Antwon Rose's death as homicide.

That ruling does not assign guilt or criminal responsibility for Rose's death. It is a classification of his death, meaning it was determined to have been caused by another person, not by an accident, natural causes, a self-inflicted act, etc.

The ruling also does not evaluate intent or legal culpability.

UPDATE (1:54 P.M. Thursday)

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald issued a statement Thursday afternoon on the shooting death of Antown Rose.

“First off, I extend my sympathy to the family, friends, classmates, and neighbors of Antwon Rose. Our entire community is struggling with overwhelming anger and sorrow right now, and we all have questions. “What you see on this video is disturbing. Antwon’s family – and this entire community – deserve answers to their questions. There must be a thorough, swift and transparent review and investigation of his death. The county will provide any resources that we can to ensure justice and a fair investigation. “Regardless of the outcome, we as a community need to find a way to come together. It won’t be easy to re-establish trust and reunite our community, but we are strongest when we work together and as a community, we can heal together too.”

UPDATE (12:52 p.m. Thursday)

Leon Ford, the man paralyzed after being shot by Pittsburgh police during a traffic stop in 2012, is addressing the crowd at the downtown rally. He's calling on the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zapalla to file charges against the officer who shot and killed Antown Rose.

Ford also said that if Zapalla doesn't file charges in this case, he is asking for someone to run against Zapalla in the next election.

UPDATE (12:34 p.m. Thursday)

Grant Street in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse downtown has been shut down by a large group of protesters.

The protesters are holding signs and calling on the Allegheny County District Attorney Stephan Zapalla to file charges against the officer who shot and killed Antown Rose.

Mike Manko, a spokesperson for Zappala's office, released the following statement:

“District Attorney Zappala met this morning with Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough and Lt. Andy Schurman and received a detailed and thorough briefing on the officer involved shooting in East Pittsburgh that resulted in the death of Antwon Rose. The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Out of respect for the grieving process that the family and friends of Mr. Rose are going through and the upcoming Monday funeral for Mr. Rose, District Attorney Zappala will not have any further comment until next week.”



UPDATE (9:45 a.m. Thursday): Lee Merritt, the attorney for Antwon Rose’s family, is in Pittsburgh and spoke only to Channel 11 and NBC News Thursday morning.

Merritt said he wanted to start where the shooting took place as he searches for answers for the family.

“It makes it a little more real. It goes from something that you’ve seen on TV or seen in a video to a community where people live and knew and love Antwon. So, it makes it much more impactful,” Merritt said.

He is searching for witnesses to get a better idea of what was taking place at the time of the shooting and determine what the officer might have seen as Antwon and another person ran from the traffic stop.

When asked about the video captured of the shooting, he said “it’s not the end-all, be-all” and the “totality of the circumstances” will be taken into consideration.

However, Merritt did have this to say: “It’s very difficult to find justification for the use of deadly force given the facts as they were presented in that video. Antwon and the other young man did not appear to present any harm or danger to that officer or anyone.”

“It’s difficult to refute a video that shows a young man clearly running in the opposite direction of an officer, not jerking backwards, not reaching toward his waistband or any of the other excuses that we’ve heard in the past that would justify use of force,” Merritt said.

As for Antwon’s family, they are in a state of shock.

“As you can imagine, they’re devastated. Every day that they wake up, they’re hoping that this is all a bad dream.”

UPDATE (6:51 a.m. Thursday): A rally will be held at noon Thursday in front of the Allegheny County Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh.

Organizers are hoping to draw the attention of District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said it was very early in the investigation, and he cautioned everyone to not jump to conclusions until the investigation was complete.

UPDATE (11 p.m.): Hundreds of protesters participated in a rally to show their anger over Rose's death.

They were not deterred by intense rain.

The demonstration was tense at times, but otherwise peaceful.

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Antwon Rose.

A viewing will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tunnie Funeral Home in Homestead.

The funeral will be held there Monday at 11 a.m.

The family's attorney, S. Lee Merritt, released a statement on their behalf:

"We thank the community for the generous outpouring of concern and support. The family is asking, however, that they be given space and time to mourn."

UPDATE (8 p.m.): Even though it is raining, dozens of people are still standing on Electric Avenue in response to Antwon Rose's death.

Many of them are chanting for justice.

Our crew also saw police officers and protesters embracing.

UPDATE (6 p.m.): A protest is happening now outside the East Pittsburgh police station.

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The mayor of East Pittsburgh confirms to Channel 11 that the officer involved in the shooting Tuesday night was sworn in to their department a few hours before.

He has been an officer with other departments in the area for seven years.

He still has not been identified.

UPDATE (4:00 p.m.): The family of Antwon Rose has hired civil rights Attorney Lee Merritt to represent them. Merritt has previously represented the victims of violence in Charlottesville and several cases related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

UPDATE (1:10 p.m.): Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto released the following statement regarding the deadly police shooting in East Pittsburgh:

“Any loss of life is tragic, and especially the loss of life of a child. This is a devastating situation and I am saddened for Antwon Rose and his family.

“While Tuesday's shooting was not within the city's official borders it impacts all of us in the Pittsburgh region, and particularly those in the African American community. In my reactions to the incident I should have acknowledged that these shootings affect all of us, no matter where we live, and for that I am sorry.

“Tuesday night I was receiving numerous calls and messages asking me to respond to the involvement of police in a shooting in East Pittsburgh borough, and at the time I was attempting to clarify for the national public that the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, which I ultimately oversee, were not involved.

“This was never intended to be, nor should it be, the focus of news coverage. I answer people when they reach out to me seeking factual information, just as all elected officials should be expected to do."

UPDATE (12:49 p.m.): The 17-year-old was shot three times while running from police, Coleman McDonough, superintendent of the Allegheny County Police Department, said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

McDonough said two guns were found in the car after the traffic stop, but the 17-year-old was not armed at the time of the shooting.

The driver of the vehicle was initially detained by police. He has since been released, police said.

A third person who was in the vehicle and fled has not been located.

The East Pittsburgh police officer involved in the shooting has not been named and is now on administrative leave.

Just spoke to @ACE_Fitzgerald about the 17-year-old shot and killed by police last night in East Pittsburgh:



ORIGINAL STORY: A 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in East Pittsburgh Tuesday night after he allegedly ran away from a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the teenager as Antwon Rose of Rankin. He attended Woodland Hills High School last year.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, Rose got out of a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen near a shooting that occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Kirkpatrick Avenue in North Braddock.

The vehicle, which police said had damage from bullets to the back window, was stopped near Grandview Avenue and Howard Street.

An officer from the East Pittsburgh Police Department was handcuffing the driver when two males ran from the car, police said. One of those males was Rose.

Rose was taken to McKeesport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Police Department is asking the other person who ran away from the vehicle to turn himself in “so that he can give a comprehensive description of what occurred.”