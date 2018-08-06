Video shows man stealing entire ATM

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - Surveillance video shows a man stealing a whole ATM.
The man can be seen in the video sitting next to the ATM inside Hillis Street Laundry Mat in Youngwood.
A few moments later, he gets up, and takes the whole machine and starts to push it along the floor and out the door.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko.
