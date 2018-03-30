  • Video shows man stealing package off Shadyside porch

    Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on video stealing a package off a porch in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood. 

    The theft occurred around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Alder Street, police said. 

    The video shows the suspect walking onto the property and stealing the package off of the porch.

    If you know who this man is, call Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520.

     
     

