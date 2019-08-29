BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A local woman shared an emotional moment with her co-worker, who found out she is a match for a kidney transplant.
Mary Ann, a team member at Barrettas Salon, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease in 2004.
A video shared with Channel 11 News by the salon's owner shows Mary Ann hugging her co-worker, Tammy, after getting the good news.
The salon's owner said Mary Ann and Tammy have worked together for eight years.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}