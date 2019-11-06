PITTSBURGH - Video of police officers on top of a man during an arrest Sunday night in Pittsburgh’s South Side was taken after an incident involving a bouncer at a bar, Pittsburgh police said.
Officers were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to a bar on East Carson Street after a woman was reportedly assaulted. While reviewing video of the incident, a man who was intoxicated tried to gain access to the bar, police said.
The man yelled at a bouncer and as officers tried to calm him down, he reached over the officers and grabbed the bouncer, according to police. He was then taken into custody.
Police said the officers’ body camera footage was reviewed and showed the man ignored repeated warnings to leave the area. It also showed he did not cooperate when officers tried to take him into custody, police said.
“Our initial review shows that the officers acted in a reasonable manner and followed procedure,” a Pittsburgh police spokesperson said.
The man is charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and resisting arrest.
