0 Vietnam War veteran holds home intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

CHARTIERS, Pa. - A Vietnam War veteran told Channel 11 an intruder "dared him to shoot."

Richard Cholak held the suspect at gunpoint inside his Washington County home until police arrived.

Police could hear the homeowner shouting for his wife to call 911 and they followed those shouts to the garage door, which had been broken down.

That's where they found the 72-year-old calmly holding the man at gunpoint.

"When I come through the door, it was two hands on my pistol so if he jumps me," Cholak said. "When I seen him I said, 'If you stand up, I'm going to shoot you.'" He had woken up to the sounds of his garage door being kicked down at 4 a.m. Sunday, so he grabbed his gun and ran straight to the garage, where he found the suspect crouched in a corner. Chartiers police arrested Anthony Buchanan. According to the criminal complaint, he smelled of alcohol and was sobbing. Cholak told Channel 11 he was supposed to be out of town that night and his wife would have been alone. If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter. "He believes as a military person, somebody who is a hero goes above and beyond the call of duty. To me, he's my hero," said Jean Cholak, his wife. "The bottom line is I didn't have to hurt nobody and I didn't get hurt and she didn't get hurt," Richard Cholak said. Days later, they are still shaken over the ordeal. He told Channel 11 it's the first time he's had to pull his gun on anyone since Vietnam and he's grateful he didn't have to shoot it. The Cholaks plan to follow the case closely and hope the suspect gets the help he needs.

