Vigil held at Soldiers and Sailors for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

    PITTSBURGH - Members of the community gathered at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland to remember the 51 people killed during the Christchurch mosque shootings earlier this month.

    Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, of the Tree of Life synagogue, and friends and family of Antwon Rose were among of the speakers at the vigil.

