Vigil held at Soldiers and Sailors for victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

PITTSBURGH - Members of the community gathered at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland to remember the 51 people killed during the Christchurch mosque shootings earlier this month.
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, of the Tree of Life synagogue, and friends and family of Antwon Rose were among of the speakers at the vigil.
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life synagogue speaking to the community. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/u0jz2Un1g5— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) March 24, 2019
Speaking now: friends and family of Antwon Rose II #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Po0j46GE8k— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) March 24, 2019
We'll have more from the vigil, tonight on 11 at 11.
