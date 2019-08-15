LATROBE, Pa. - Everyone deals with grief in different ways.
But one thing is becoming apparent for the Steelers as they deal with the sudden death of wide receivers coach Darryl Drake. When you're part of a professional sports team, there's time to mourn. But the game must go on.
That was the message from several players who spoke to the media for the first time since Drake died Sunday morning here at Saint Vincent College.
