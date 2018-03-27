  • Violent crime, homicides down in Pittsburgh, police say

    PITTSBURGH - Violent crimes and homicides are down in the city of Pittsburgh, police and city officials announced Tuesday. 

    In the past four years, there has been a decrease in homicides, shootings and other violent crimes and Pittsburgh police are crediting the decrease to their Group Violence Intervention initiative.  

    The GVI is an effort to identify at-risk groups in the community and provide them with social services and community resources.  

     

    Police officials also credit the decrease in crime to expanding the technology provided to officers and emergency services. Patrol officers are provided with tourniquets, which officials said has helped turn homicides into non-fatal shootings.

    ShotSpotter technology has also helped in the reduction of violent crime, police said.  City council recently approved the funding for the expansion ShotSpotter, that, when complete, will provide over 450 cameras to officers citywide.  

     

