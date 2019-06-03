PITTSBURGH - Michelle Missy Langer was one of the 12 people who were shot and killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting on Friday.
Her brother, Fred Langer, lives in the Pittsburgh region, and said Missy Langer had a smile that could light up a room.
"You never think it's going to happen to you," he said as he flipped through family photos.
Fred Langer said he watched the shooting unfold on TV, calling his sister's cell and home phone. She never answered.
