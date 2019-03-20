‘Virtual kidnapping' scam targeting families

A phone scam targeting families uses information obtained through social media to convince people that their loved one has been abducted, NBC News reported.
Known as “virtual kidnapping,” hoaxers use the social media information to try and trick the people they call. It has even gone so far as a recording that sounds like the loved one is on the line.
The callers demand money immediately, working to keep people on the phone and have funds wired to them before finding out their loved one was never taken, according to NBC News.
What police want you to do if you receive a call like this -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
