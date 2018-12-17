EXPORT, Pa. - Visitation for a soldier from Export who was killed in Afghanistan will begin Monday.
Sgt. Jason McClary, 24, was injured by an improvised explosive device in Andar District, Ghazni Province, Afghanistan, on Nov. 27. He died Dec. 2 at a hospital in Landstuhl, Germany.
Related Headlines
McClary is survived by his wife, Lillie McClary, and two sons.
Lillie McClary said her husband suffered a massive stroke after coming into contact with the IED while on patrol.
RELATED STORY: Wife of local soldier talks about his final moments after being injured by IED in Afghanistan
Visitation will take place Monday from 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at Cornerstone Ministries in Export, where funeral services will be held Tuesday.
Sgt. Jason McClary will be buried with full military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Cecil Township.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Sgt. Jason McClary was assigned to 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.
Three other service members -- including 25-year-old Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, of Beaver County -- were killed in the explosion that killed Sgt. Jason McClary. Two others were wounded.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Nobody should work here, ever': Teen quits Walmart job over store intercom
- Foul-mouthed parrot uses Amazon Alexa to order things while owner is away
- Police investigating video of 2 girls fighting in local high school bathroom
- VIDEO: Giant Eagle recalling 2 types of lettuce for possible E. coli contamination
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}