PITTSBURGH - VisitPittsburgh announced today that CEO Craig Davis would be stepping down from his post to pursue an opportunity with another organization. The move will be effective on Dec. 31.
VisitPittsburgh's board of directors announced in a press release that a nationwide search for a new CEO would begin immediately.
