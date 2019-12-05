  • VisitPittsburgh CEO steps down

    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer

    PITTSBURGH - VisitPittsburgh announced today that CEO Craig Davis would be stepping down from his post to pursue an opportunity with another organization. The move will be effective on Dec. 31.

    VisitPittsburgh's board of directors announced in a press release that a nationwide search for a new CEO would begin immediately.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    Pittsburgh Business Times

