Vlasic to release pickle chips made from actual pickles

PITTSBURGH - If you like pickles, then you'll probably love Pickle Chips that will be made from real pickles.
According to Food Business News, Vlasic, which is part of Conagra Brands, is developing on vacuum-fried pickle chips.
"Eating pickles out of a conventional jar is inconvenient and messy, and pickle snacks are actually becoming a thing, particularly in c-stores. So we’ve created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices and also a Vlasic vacuum-fried pickle chips that taste absolutely fantastic,” said Thomas M. McGough, co-chief operating officer and executive vice-president of Conagra Brands.
The chips will come in a snack size bag. A release date hasn't been set yet, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
