Volunteers needed to help clean up trash along the Ohio River

    River Sweep needs your help.

    The group is known for cleaning up litter and debris along local waterways like the Allegheny and Ohio rivers.

    They need volunteers to help them out on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There are clean up sites in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, and Westmoreland counties.

    To learn more and find out how to volunteer, click here to visit the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission website.

