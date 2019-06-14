Volunteers needed to help clean up trash along the Ohio River

River Sweep needs your help.
The group is known for cleaning up litter and debris along local waterways like the Allegheny and Ohio rivers.
They need volunteers to help them out on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. There are clean up sites in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, and Westmoreland counties.
To learn more and find out how to volunteer, click here to visit the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission website.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 recent high school graduates die after lightning strikes in parkk
- NO EXTENSION: Judge says the deal between UPMC and Highmark can't be extended
- Boy takes great-grandfather's SUV to go on candy run
- VIDEO: Driver critically hurt when car crashes into fence, pole
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}