Voodoo Brewery working on new location in Westmoreland Co.

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Voodoo Brewery is expanding to New Kensington.
The brewery will take over the former Ritz Theater Building on Fifth Avenue.
It's just one of the businesses popping up in downtown after a fire destroyed several buildings.
A public hearing is scheduled for next week to vote on the liquor license for the brewery.
