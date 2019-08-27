PITTSBURGH - The Allegheny County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on forming a countywide Citizens Police Review Board, an idea that gained momentum after the shooting death of Antwon Rose last year.
The Allegheny County Council has been carefully reviewing this ordinance for some time.
Council members first introduced the legislation in December.
If the vote passes, the board would be made up of nine unpaid members. Those members would get nominated by the county council and the county executive, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
No current police officers are eligible and the board may only have a maximum of two people who used to work in law enforcement.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.
