PITTSBURGH - A vote that’s expected Thursday could spark a new development in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority is set to vote on whether to approve construction at the former Civic Arena site.
We’re giving you a new look at the site from Drone 11 -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
A plan worked out between the Penguins and the city looks to add 167 units of affordable housing, as well as office and retail space.
