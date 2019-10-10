  • Vote set for Thursday over former Civic Arena site development

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A vote that’s expected Thursday could spark a new development in Pittsburgh’s Hill District.

    The Urban Redevelopment Authority is set to vote on whether to approve construction at the former Civic Arena site.

    Related Headlines

    We’re giving you a new look at the site from Drone 11 -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    A plan worked out between the Penguins and the city looks to add 167 units of affordable housing, as well as office and retail space.

    >>RELATED: Pittsburgh Penguins announce plans for former Civic Arena site

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories