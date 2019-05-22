Voters approve letting businesses sell alcohol in previously 'dry' community

MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local community is no longer dry after voters in Middlesex Township, which is between Hampton and Butler, approved the sale of liquor during Tuesday night's primary election.
It could give the community more options since there’s not a lot of restaurants in the township and definitely no places to have an alcoholic drink with a meal.
Voters overwhelmingly approved businesses be allowed to sell alcohol after the dry status of the township had been around for decades.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Butler County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
About 6,000 people live in the township, but development is booming and new homes are being built.
Supporters say asserted liquor licenses could attract more businesses to the area, expanding it even further.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will immediately begin working with the township to change the codes.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mega Millions ticket worth $5 million sold in Allegheny County
- Armor, ammunition among items found in home after SWAT situation
- Woman dies, leaves instructions to have beloved, healthy pet euthanized, buried with her
- VIDEO: Massive water main break floods part of Strip District
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}