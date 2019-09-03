  • Woman's body found in port-a-potty on campus of Washington and Jefferson

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - A woman's body was found by a construction worker in a port-a-potty on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College Tuesday.

    Police were called when that worker couldn't open the door because it was locked from the inside. Officers were able to break in and found the body of the woman. Investigators said they believe her to be in her 30s.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Washington County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    "I'm an RA, so I was wondering if it could be one of my students. Super thankful it's not, super sorry to hear about it. It's very sad it's so close to campus," said Tyler Francis, a junior at W & J.

    The school notified students via email of the situation.

    The Washington County coroner released an update, saying the woman was from Hermitage and died of a drug overdose.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories