WASHINGTON, Pa. - A woman's body was found by a construction worker in a port-a-potty on the campus of Washington & Jefferson College Tuesday.
Police were called when that worker couldn't open the door because it was locked from the inside. Officers were able to break in and found the body of the woman. Investigators said they believe her to be in her 30s.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Washington County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"I'm an RA, so I was wondering if it could be one of my students. Super thankful it's not, super sorry to hear about it. It's very sad it's so close to campus," said Tyler Francis, a junior at W & J.
The school notified students via email of the situation.
The Washington County coroner released an update, saying the woman was from Hermitage and died of a drug overdose.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT: Search for abducted toddler continues after suspect's arrest
- Intense flames spread to 3 homes in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- Three charged after large amount of drugs, cash seized from home, police say
- VIDEO: Search underway in Westmoreland Co. for abducted toddler
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}