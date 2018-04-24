  • Waddle it be? National Aviary to reveal gender of newest penguins

    World Penguin Day is Tuesday and to celebrate the National Aviary will hold a gender reveal party. 

    The Aviary will announce Wednesday the gender of the African Penguins that hatched in December.  

    The Pittsburgh Penguins' mascot,Iceburg , will cut through two cakes, revealing if each penguin is a boy or girl.

    After the gender reveal, the penguins will officially join the Aviary’s colony of adults at Penguin Point.  

    World Penguin Day is a way to bring attention to the plight of the penguin species around the world and the impact of climate change, Aviary officials said.  
     

     

