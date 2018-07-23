Wahlberg brothers' stop in Pittsburgh featured on TV show this week

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh will be featured on this week’s episode of “Wahlburgers” – the reality TV show on A&E that features the Wahlberg brothers.
Mark, Donnie and Paul were in Pittsburgh in June to attend the VIP opening of their “Wahlburgers” restaurant at the Block at Northway in Ross Township.
They met with fans and took pictures.
Video and interviews shot at that event and here in Pittsburgh will be used in Wednesday’s episode entitled “Pittsburgher Meets Wahlburger.” It’s scheduled to air at 10 p.m.
The TV guide listing for the show says, “Will the city (Pittsburgh) embrace these Boston boys or send them packing?” What do you think?
