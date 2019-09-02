  • Local man walking to Florida to raise money for a new library

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - His name is Mr. Gary, and he's walking more than a thousand miles to help build a new community library.

    "We have a Grand Opening coming up Sept. 14 for a brand new library. There's never been one in Pitcairn. This is for tutoring, mentoring for the kids, which is my passion," Gary Agate said.

    Agate said he hopes to walk an average of 20 miles a day. That would put him in Florida by mid-November.

