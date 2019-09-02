PITCAIRN, Pa. - His name is Mr. Gary, and he's walking more than a thousand miles to help build a new community library.
"We have a Grand Opening coming up Sept. 14 for a brand new library. There's never been one in Pitcairn. This is for tutoring, mentoring for the kids, which is my passion," Gary Agate said.
Agate said he hopes to walk an average of 20 miles a day. That would put him in Florida by mid-November.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT: Woman charged, family asking for public to help search for abducted toddler
- Hurricane Dorian: Strong Category 4 storm crawls over Bahamas, expected to approach Florida coast
- Local high school QB recovering from gunshot wounds after winning first game
- VIDEO: Family of kidnapped child, Nalani Johnson, speaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}