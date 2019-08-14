0 Walkway around Highland Park Reservoir to close for upgrades

PITTSBURGH - Walkers and runners will need to plan ahead. Major work will be happening soon at the Highland Park Reservoir and it will impact your daily workout routine.

The walkway is closing at the end of the month through the spring to make way for some much-needed safety and security improvements.

Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority is pumping $7 million into upgrades

The project includes new security cameras mounted on top of various spaces that will provide a 360 view of the space as well as the installation of physical security guard shacks.

In addition, crews will replace the base of the concrete wall to prevent debris and animals from entering the water.

And finally, an upgrade is being done at the drinking water micro filtration plant to prevent contamination.

The goal is to keep the reservoir uncovered and open so you can enjoy the space for years to come.

“We’re gonna have to deal with it! The only good thing about it is in the winter time it’s a little icy up here so we move down below so we can deal with it,” Domenic Marasco said.

“I was of course a little surprised and of course disappointed. I didn’t wanna know it was for so long,” Beth Nixon said.

WPXI’s Mike Holden is working to find out why PWSA is doing these upgrades now and where you can walk once the space is closed for Channel 11 News at Noon.

