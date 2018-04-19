  • Wall of McKeesport building partially collapses

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A wall of a McKeesport building partially collapsed building Thursday afternoon. 

    Investigators told Channel 11 the collapse happened at the old Grandview Laundromat in the 2500 block of Grandview Avenue just after noon. 

    No one was hurt, but one person inside the building had to be removed through the second-floor window. 

    WPXI’s Erin Clarke is working to find out what caused the collapse.  She’ll have the latest on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

