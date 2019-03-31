Walmart has applied for their first-ever liqour license in Pennsylvania.
The retail giant submited the top bid of $65,000 for a restaurant liqour license in Fayette County.
A spokesperson told Channel 11 if everything goes through, the South Union Township store will be the first in the state to sell alcohol.
“We want Walmart customers in Fayette County to save money so they can live better. We are excited to take this first step toward giving them a convenient and affordable way to buy beer and wine," Jason Klipa, Walmart’s director of public affairs and government relations in Pennsylvania, said in a statement.
