PITTSBURGH - Are you tired of having to walk out to your front porch to collect your groceries when they're delivered to your door? If so, Walmart is now offering a new option where they'll go a step further.
The retailer announced yesterday that it would deliver groceries to a customer's fridge as part of a new service called InHome. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is currently testing the service, which costs $19.95 per month, in three test markets: Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Vero Beach, Florida. Those who subscribe to the service can receive unlimited deliveries to their fridge each month.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}