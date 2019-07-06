0 Arrest warrant issued for woman who allegedly shot another woman inside North Versailles Walmart

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - An arrest warrant has been issued for the woman Allegheny County Police believe is responsible for shooting another woman inside the North Versailles Walmart on Friday night.

Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the electronics department when two women started fighting with a third woman.

That third woman, Rojanai Alston, 22, shot one of the women in the leg, according to police. She left the store before she could be arrested.

Police said it's unclear what caused the fight or why the shooting happened.

"At least nine or 12 shots and then everyone started running," a person who was inside the store at the time of the shooting told Channel 11.

The 25-year-old victim is in critical condition.

Alston, of Penn Hills, is charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. She's described as a black female, 5'6" tall with a medium build.

The store was on lockdown for hours and as of 10 a.m., was still closed.

A Walmart spokesperson told Channel 11 it should reopen by Saturday afternoon.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and her family. We are working with law enforcement to provide any assistance we can as part of the ongoing investigation, as well as performing a review of our own," the spokesperson said.

