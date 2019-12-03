PITTSBURGH - Got plans to ring in the New Year yet? The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced its plans Tuesday for Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020.
It's the area's largest arts-focused and family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration.
There are more than 100 events including fireworks, musical groups, hands-on activities, a magic show, interactive games and holiday displays.
To attend, you'll need to buy a $10 general admission button. Children 5 and under are free. There is also a First Night VIP experience which costs $40. That'll get you priority access to seating, parking, a private lounge and other amenities.
