MT. PLEASANT, Pa. - Law enforcement in Westmoreland County arrested a wanted man with roughly 35 grams of crystal methamphetamine and two loaded rifles.
Deputies told Channel 11 that on May 7, they were checking an address on Main Street in Mt. Pleasant, looking for David Randy Bailey. Deputies said they knocked on the door while another team watched the rear of the home, and Bailey’s mother answered the door.
Deputies asked the mother if her son was home and she replied she was not sure, but let them into the home and told them to look upstairs. Deputies said as they searched Bailey’s room, they found the two loaded rifles and baggies of suspected crystal meth, a jar with suspected crystal meth, prescriptions, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
As Deputies searched other rooms on the home’s second floor, they said Bailey crawled out from under a bed with his hands in the air.
Deputies told Channel 11 Bailey was a convicted felon, meaning he legally could not buy or own a firearm.
Bailey was charged with felony person not to possess a firearm, felony flight to avoid apprehension and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver among other charges.
