  • Wanted man might be traveling with 2 juveniles, state police say

    Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man wanted for theft.

    Derrick Bass, also known as Hector, might be traveling with two juveniles, police said.

    Bass, 29, is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 300 pounds. He might have reddish hair.

    Police said there are warrants out for Bass’ arrest.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

