KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men who were seen "impersonating" law enforcement officers were identified as bounty hunters, according to Allegheny County police.
Police said that the incident on Nov. 4, which resulted in a shot-out front door at the 7-Eleven store on Heckel Road, started when the two bounty hunters tried to serve a warrant to a man inside.
Witnesses told investigators that the two men -- who were not identified -- walked in wearing police garb and approached Kasaon Murphy, 21.
The men said they were bounty hunters with a warrant from North Carolina and tried to take Murphy into custody, and then a fight ensued. During the fight, one of the men pointed a handgun at Murphy and it went off, shattering the front glass door.
Police said that gun was actually a pellet gun made to look like an actual firearm.
According to police, the bounty hunters eventually took Murphy into custody, but he broke free and ran away. The two men also left the scene but did not chase Murphy.
Officials determined that Murphy does have several active bench and criminal warrants within Pennsylvania.
He was described as 6-foot-2 with a thin build, and he was ties to the McKees Rocks, Stowe Township and Kennedy Township areas.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.
