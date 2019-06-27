PITTSBURGH - Summer lovers, rejoice. We are now, officially, in a summer-like pattern with very warm, muggy days.
Temperatures will push into the mid to upper 80s the next few days with the heat index approaching 90 degrees at time in the afternoon and early evening. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out during the afternoon, but most areas will not see rain.
If you do get a pop-up thunderstorm, expect heavy amounts of rain over a short period of time as these storms will be slow moving.
