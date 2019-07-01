PITTSBURGH - Enjoy the sunshine Monday, because it might be our only completely rain-free day of the week.
High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny Monday, with low humidity. Temperatures will push into the lower 80s during the afternoon.
Humidity returns late Monday night.
Shower and thunderstorm chances return Tuesday as a front sags south across the Great Lakes. This front will help to trigger several chances of showers and storms through the end of the week.
While no day will be a washout, thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible from time to time.
Peak heating in the afternoon and early evening will provide the best chance for storms, but a shower or storm could fire up at any time day or night.
