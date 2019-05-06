PITTSBURGH - Grab your sunglasses! We'll have plenty of sunshine to kick off the work week. Highs will reach the low 70s Monday afternoon.
A cold front will move in Tuesday afternoon and will try to spark a shower or thunderstorm. Many areas will stay dry through the daylight hours. Showers will become a bit more scattered Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Thursday will bring widespread showers and storms as a warm front lifts north across the area. Expect temperatures to climb to the upper 70s.
