PITTSBURGH - A warming center is opening in Beaver County for those who need it due to the cold weather.
Officials in Beaver County said the following centers are available to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the temperature is below 32 degrees:
- The Cornerstone - 600 6th Street, Beaver Falls
- New Brighton Municipal Building - 610 Third Ave., New Brighton
- Free Methodist Church - 480 Jefferson Street, Rochester
- Uncommon Grounds Cafe - 380 Franlin Ave., Aliquippa
- The Center for Hope - 740 Park Road, Ambridge
The Winter Shelter for homeless individuals will be open for the season starting Friday, Nov. 15.
The shelter will be open every night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., including weekends and holidays, through March 15, 2020, at the Smithfield United Church of Christ downtown.
Officials with the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, the Smithfield United Church of Christ and Pittsburgh's Mercy Operation Safety Net said the opening of the shelter this year posed significant challenges due to safety and accessibility concerns.
The shelter is currently working to upgrade the fire safety and sprinkler system along with addressing plumbing and other issues.
The Winter Shelter provides a warm place to sleep, a hot meal, access to showers and laundry facilities, basic health care, homelessness diversion, housing services, benefits coordination, clothing and more for those who need it.
