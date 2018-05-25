Warning buoys missing from area dams ahead of holiday weekend

Warning buoys near dams in the Pittsburgh area may not be in place for the holiday weekend, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Officials warned boaters and other people on the Ohio, Allegheny and Monongahela rivers to be careful around the dams, which can be difficult to see depending on one’s approach to them, according to WPXI news partner TribLive.
High waters have delayed deployment of the buoys.
