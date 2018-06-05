  • Warrant issued for local plumber accused of fraud

    Updated:

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local plumber is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Scott Township homeowner and not doing the work. 

    Channel 11 has learned there is an arrest warrant out for charges of home improvement fraud against Mark Loughran, owner of Conquest Plumbing and Underground Specialist. 

    The homeowner showed Channel 11 the work the plumber was supposed to complete. The plumber is also accused of sending the homeowner what police said is a fake picture of a car accident he was allegedly involved in. 

    WPXI's Renee Wallace is working to contact the plumber for his side of the story for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

