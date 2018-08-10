Warrant issued for man wanted for sexual contact with minor

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Police in Greensburg are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted on sex assault charges.
Sam Daquinn Oglesby, 23, who also goes by O.G.B. Sam, is wanted for having sexual contact with a juvenile under the age of 16, according to a post on the city of Greensburg police Facebook page.
According to the post, Oglesby is originally from Philadelphia but had been living in the city of Greensburg. Police said he’s no longer staying there and may have left the area.
There’s a warrant for Oglesby’s arrest on charges of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and open lewdness, the post said.
Anyone who has been Oglesby or knows where he may be is asked to call city of Greensburg police at (724) 834-3800.
